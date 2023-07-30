The extraordinary benefits of Periodic Daily clove water

Cloves are probably not the most common ingredient found in your spice rack. But you should think twice before putting them there. Recent research has shown that clove water is excellent for the skin, reducing inflammation, fighting bacteria, and more. One of the most significant benefits is that it helps strengthen the immune system.

Clove water is a powerful ancient remedy that anyone can prepare. Cloves are inexpensive ingredients and the preparation of the drink is simple. The most common way to prepare clove water is to steep it like tea. But you can also grind cloves into powder and dissolve them in water. Plus, in addition to its potent drinkability, it can also be used as a topical application!

Clove water strengthens the immune system

Some studies have found that clove water contains ingredients that naturally strengthen the immune system. Clove water contains powerful antiviral compounds that work in two ways. First, they kill the bacteria that cause colds and the flu. Second, these compounds help increase white blood cells and protect the body from infection. White blood cells are the body’s natural defense against disease and ailments.

Clove water acts as an antibacterial and antioxidant

Clove water is naturally rich in various antioxidants and compounds that have been shown to have antibacterial properties. For example, cloves contain a compound called eugenol. This compound blocks oxidative damage and free radicals. Recent research shows that it is significantly more potent than other antioxidants.

Clove water helps relieve pain

Clove water has analgesic effects that relieve everyday pains. It is most commonly used to relieve headaches and migraines. However, clove water’s proven efficacy also reduces pain caused by dental problems, sore muscles, arthritis, and even menstrual cramps. It is also believed to block the transmission of pain signals to the brain, helping to reduce the sensation of pain at the application site.

If you process cloves into a powder, they can work as a topical pain reliever to be applied to sore muscles, joint pains, minor cuts and scrapes.

Clove water also has anti-inflammatory properties

It has been found to contain two compounds called carvacrol and thymol, both of which have powerful anti-inflammatory effects. They help inflammation at all levels, from muscles and joints to organs like the liver and diseases like diabetes, autoimmune disorders and chronic diseases like arthritis and asthma.

In the long run, drinking clove water may benefit heart health.

Cloves have been found to reduce LDL or “bad” cholesterol and triglycerides, both indicators of cardiovascular disease. Cloves are also known to improve circulation and lower blood pressure.

Great for skin

If you want to use clove water as a topical application, take a cotton ball or soft cloth and apply the clove water on your face. It is a natural facial cleanser that reduces acne, improves skin tone, moisturizes and reduces wrinkles.

Additional benefits of clove water

It can help relieve digestive issues like nausea and bloating. Also, cloves help reduce the amount of gas in the digestive system and help calm and reduce stomach acid.

Other possible benefits of clove water are weight loss and reduction of stress and anxiety.

How to make a cup of clove water

Prepare a cup of hot, but not boiling, water. Measure out a teaspoon of cloves and add them to the hot water. Infuse the cloves in the water for 5-10 minutes. After that, strain the cloves through a sieve.

You can also grind cloves into a powder and mix them with water.

If you don’t like the taste of clove water, you can add honey, lemon, mint, cinnamon and even garlic! Also, you can blend it into a smoothie, where the flavor will be hidden and diluted.

The same goes for topical application to the skin and face. Separate some cooled clove water, then apply it on your skin, face, etc.

How to make lots of clove water

Take a 1 liter bottle or jar. Add 15-25 cloves to the water, about one tablespoon per cup. Boil the water until it is hot, but not boiling. When it has cooled, add it to the jar and shake.

At this point it is ready to drink and to use topically.

Clove water can be stored in the refrigerator for about two weeks.

Drink 2-3 cups of clove water a day.

Clove water has several health benefits that can help improve overall health and well-being. Ultimately, the health benefits of this beverage vary from person to person.

Clove water is considered safe and has no known side effects when drunk or applied topically. Therefore, it is generally suitable for most age groups and conditions and can help provide relief without the need for oral medications.

However, as with most natural remedies and pain relievers, it is wise to speak to a health professional before using or trying it as a medical solution.

