by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 minutes ago

Dry currents make their entrance in the evening resulting in a quick recovery after a cloudy or very cloudy day in Sicily. Specifically for Tuesday 7 March on the Tyrrhenian coast and on the Apennines very cloudy skies in the morning…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The weather in Sicily, variable climate and rising temperatures – THE FORECASTS appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».