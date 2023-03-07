Home News United Airlines: Travel Industry Boosts Page 1
News

United Airlines: Travel Industry Boosts Page 1

by admin

Securities of the US airline United Airlines apparently found a bottom in the area of ​​30.54 US dollars in the past year and were able to overcome a medium-term downward trend that has existed since 2019 a little later. However, the share is currently still stuck at the horizontal resistance around 54.50 US dollars, but the technical chart analysis shows further outward potential, assuming a five-wave price recovery. To do this, however, it is imperative that the next hurdles are cleared, then even in the medium term much greater momentum could return to the share.

Travel industry on course for recovery

In the short term, United Airlines could actually be out of steam, only above at least US$55.00 would there be a further upleg with targets around US$60.00 and above US$63.70. Corresponding long positions could then be closed on this, a suitable note will be presented later. On the other hand, short-term pullbacks could reach down to the $49.72 area, which is also where the two 50/200 EMA moving averages are found. By the way, these are about to cross bullishly.

See also  Feminicide in Apricena, woman shot dead at home in front of her daughter: husband arrested

You may also like

Good start for ZDF prestige project “The Swarm”

National Assembly: deputies return to the hemicycle tomorrow...

Institute of Mobility, answered the call of the...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Photo News Baoji...

Max Hess continues bronze series | TUCcurrent

Cooked sashimi served on the table

Approved debt project for Neiva

Klinsmann becomes national coach of South Korea

Chile creates a special area for the endangered...

Salvatore Mancuso received probation for four years in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy