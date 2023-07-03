He was a professional soldier one of the victims of the San Diego tragedy

Pain and consternation live relatives and friends of the three men, who lost their lives last Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that occurred on the rural road that leads from the municipality of San Diego to the corregimiento of Pitillas in that jurisdiction.

Authorities identified the victims as Jaime Luis Castro Quintero, a professional soldier; José Juan Argote and Jesús Eduardo Vera Martínez, all from the municipality where the tragedy occurred.

Another person was seriously injured, whose identity has not been provided by the Transit and Transportation authorities.

According to official versions, the victims traveled on two motorcycles, one of which was used as a motorcycle to transport passengers. They collided head-on, killing all three people instantly.

Presumably one of the motorists tried to advance a vehicle and when taking the other lane, they met head-on, causing the tragedy in one of the curves towards the corregimiento.

It was learned that the professional soldier was visiting the municipality, fulfilling his days off with his relatives.

