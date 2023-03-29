news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MARCH 29 – An extraordinary symphonic concert marks the last symphonic appointment at the Teatro del Maggio in Florence before the start of the 85th edition of the Florentine Maggio Musicale Festival: on the podium on April 1 at 8pm Daniel Barenboim for an evening entirely devoted to Ludwig van Beethoven, with the famous Symphony n. 6 in F major Op. 68, Pastorale and in closing, the Symphony n. 5 in C minor op. 67.



Barenboim, the Theater recalls, has linked its name to that of the Maggio Musicale since 8 February 1967, when it performed, at the piano, in a concert with the music of Mozart, Beethoven and Bruckner together with the direction of Zubin Mehta. During his long and prestigious international career, Barenboim performed eighteen times at the Teatro del Maggio; recently, on July 6, 2021, again together with Zubin Mehta as part of the Brahms cycle. (HANDLE).

