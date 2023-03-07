Original title: WCBA Finals is about to start Sichuan women’s basketball team for the first championship

Cover news reporter Chen Yuxiao

At 19:30 on March 7th, the WCBA finals of this season will officially start. The Sichuan women’s basketball team will compete with the Inner Mongolia women’s basketball team.

Both the Sichuan women’s basketball team and the Inner Mongolia women’s basketball team can be called the newcomers of the WCBA. The Sichuan women’s basketball team was established in October 2019. They not only reached the WCBA finals in the 2021-2022 season, but also won the 2022 National Women’s Basketball Championship. The Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Basketball Club was established at the end of 2018. Only two years later in the 2020-2021 season, the Inner Mongolia women’s basketball team became the new king of the WCBA and won the championship in the 2021-2022 season.

This season, the Sichuan women’s basketball team has won 20 consecutive victories in the regular season and playoffs. On March 3, the Sichuan women’s basketball team defeated the Shanghai women’s basketball team with a total score of 2-0, entering the final stage with the “undefeated golden body” for the second consecutive season. It is worth mentioning that the Sichuan women’s basketball team entered the finals dialogue with the Inner Mongolia women’s basketball team with an unbeaten record of 19 consecutive victories last season. However, in the end, the Sichuan women’s basketball team lost 2 games in a row at Wenjiang Gymnasium, and missed the chance to win the championship trophy at home.

In order to prepare for the 2023 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup and Hangzhou Asian Games, the Chinese Women’s Basketball Team recently announced the list of players (27 people) for the new training session of the national team. Among them, 7 people from the Inner Mongolia team including Li Yueru, Yang Liwei, and Huang Sijing were selected, and 6 people from the Sichuan team including Li Meng, Han Xu, and Wang Siyu were selected. The two teams accounted for nearly half of the current national training team. Therefore, this season’s WCBA finals is also an internal competition for the Chinese women’s basketball team.

According to the finals schedule of this season’s WCBA competition, two wins of three games will be adopted. The Sichuan women’s basketball team will first visit Inner Mongolia on March 7, and return to the Sichuan Provincial Gymnasium for the second game on March 10. . If the first two games are tied, the two sides will continue to compete in the third game of the finals at the Sichuan Provincial Gymnasium on March 12 to determine the championship.

