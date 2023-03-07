Home Technology Can artificial intelligence really be a work assistant?Microsoft CEO personally teaches you how to use AI | TechNews TechNews
Technology

Can artificial intelligence really be a work assistant?Microsoft CEO personally teaches you how to use AI | TechNews TechNews

by admin
Can artificial intelligence really be a work assistant?Microsoft CEO personally teaches you how to use AI | TechNews TechNews

Can artificial intelligence really be a work assistant? Microsoft CEO personally teaches you how to use AI in a live broadcast

AI has become popular this year, and people are starting to worry about their jobs being replaced. However, the CEO of Microsoft plans to go to the sea to live broadcast in person, demonstrating how he can use AI as its super assistant in other work levels besides search engines.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and Jared Spataro, head of Microsoft 365, will host an event at 11 a.m. ET on March 16, or 12 a.m. Taiwan time on March 17. Introducing in detail how Microsoft uses AI to reshape productivity, it is expected to show that AI like ChatGPT is used in Teams and Office products such as Word and Outlook, and learn how AI can provide a new way of working for everyone and business organizations.

Foreign media The Information reported earlier this year that the GPT model from OpenAI has been tested in Outlook, and in addition to improving search results, it can also provide suggestions for replying emails and writing Word documents. Microsoft has launched a new CoPilot generative AI in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Viva Sales, which uses Azure OpenAI service to build sales letters.

Microsoft has integrated the OpenAI GPT-4 model into the Bing search engine to provide a ChatGPT-like dialogue experience for the search results. The computer version of the webpage, the system taskbar, or the mobile version of the app have provided registered users for testing, and also imported into Skype , you can ask Bing directly during a chat conversation and get an answer.

In contrast, competitor Google is half a beat behind, not only hastily launched the conversational AI Bard under internal and external pressure, but also made mistakes at the press conference and became a laughing stock. Currently, Google is stepping up stress testing for Bard. Jack Krawczyk, head of product at Bard, recently explained to employees that Bard is not a search engine, but rather a creative partner that sparks imagination and curiosity.

The new version of the Bing search engine imports an AI model called Prometheus, which upgrades the search experience by asking and answering questions like a real person. Now is the time to see how Microsoft will go one step further in the world of work, reshaping people’s productivity with AI.

(First image credit: Flickr/Heisenberg Media CC BY 2.0)

Follow TechNews via Google News here

Google News

See also  Apple TV 4K, the proof: a true console for streaming and video games

You may also like

The Nubia Z50 Ultra, which uses the 35mm...

How “Team Jorge” is said to have manipulated...

Aerocool Introduces Star Case with Eye-catching RGB Lighting...

Change scroll direction for touchpad and mouse wheel

Social media changes the development of the brain...

The Kung Fu action game “Sifu” is scheduled...

Startup glotting in the founder’s view

Marshall Middleton – The latest portable speaker runs...

Apple Watch Series X and SE 3 rumored...

iPhone 15 Pro: Which chip does the Apple...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy