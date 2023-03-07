AI has become popular this year, and people are starting to worry about their jobs being replaced. However, the CEO of Microsoft plans to go to the sea to live broadcast in person, demonstrating how he can use AI as its super assistant in other work levels besides search engines.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and Jared Spataro, head of Microsoft 365, will host an event at 11 a.m. ET on March 16, or 12 a.m. Taiwan time on March 17. Introducing in detail how Microsoft uses AI to reshape productivity, it is expected to show that AI like ChatGPT is used in Teams and Office products such as Word and Outlook, and learn how AI can provide a new way of working for everyone and business organizations.

Foreign media The Information reported earlier this year that the GPT model from OpenAI has been tested in Outlook, and in addition to improving search results, it can also provide suggestions for replying emails and writing Word documents. Microsoft has launched a new CoPilot generative AI in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Viva Sales, which uses Azure OpenAI service to build sales letters.

Microsoft has integrated the OpenAI GPT-4 model into the Bing search engine to provide a ChatGPT-like dialogue experience for the search results. The computer version of the webpage, the system taskbar, or the mobile version of the app have provided registered users for testing, and also imported into Skype , you can ask Bing directly during a chat conversation and get an answer.

In contrast, competitor Google is half a beat behind, not only hastily launched the conversational AI Bard under internal and external pressure, but also made mistakes at the press conference and became a laughing stock. Currently, Google is stepping up stress testing for Bard. Jack Krawczyk, head of product at Bard, recently explained to employees that Bard is not a search engine, but rather a creative partner that sparks imagination and curiosity.

The new version of the Bing search engine imports an AI model called Prometheus, which upgrades the search experience by asking and answering questions like a real person. Now is the time to see how Microsoft will go one step further in the world of work, reshaping people’s productivity with AI.

(First image credit: Flickr/Heisenberg Media CC BY 2.0)