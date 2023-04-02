Is the flight delayed and from which gate does it leave? The iPhone can answer these questions with a simple trick.

Apple’s iOS hides many tricks and hacks that most people don’t know. A very handy trick is hidden in iMessage – it makes it possible to easily track a flight in the iPhone app.

This is behind the flight trick on the iPhone

All you have to do is send the flight number to yourself or another person. iMessage automatically recognizes that it is a flight number. You can then click on this to query the status.

The information not only shows the route with the departure and landing airport on a small map. It also shows if the flight is on time, delayed or cancelled. In addition, take-off and landing times as well as flight times appear. The terminal, gate and baggage claim are also noted.

TECHBOOK tried the trick on an iPhone and indeed we got information about flights from Lufthansa, American Airlines, EasyJet UK, Scandinavian Airlines and Turkish Airlines.

However, the trick does not work with all airlines. For example, we could not get information for flights operated by Ryanair, Austrian Airlines, Aegan Airlines, Eurowings and EasyJet Europe.

iMessage has even more tricks up its sleeve

The iPhone flight info trick is very handy. But iMessage also knows a few other code words that produce different effects. If you send the terms in a message, there is a small show to see:

Pew pew: a laser show appears

Happy birthday: balloons fly up

Congratulations/Congratulations: ice regnet Confetti

Happy New Year: Fireworks explode on the screen

Happy Chinese New Year: red fireworks rain down

Also Read: Unlock Hidden Features for iPhone

But iMessage can do even more. If you press and hold the send button after typing a message, further options will appear. Not only can you send the message in secret ink or with force. There are also more animations to choose from, such as hearts or dozens of chat bubbles.

