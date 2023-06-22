The wife of the pilot of the missing submarine is the great-granddaughter of a couple who died on the Titanic

Wendy Rush, the wife of Stockton Rush, CEO of the OceanGate shipping company who is on board the submarine lost in the Atlantic as part of an expedition to admire the wreck of the Titanic, is the great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus, a couple of travelers from first class died in the sinking of the Titanic in 1912.

OceanGate is the company organizing the voyage of the missing submarine. Stockton and Wendy Rush were married in 1986 and she is director of communications for OceanGate and has been on three expeditions to see the wreck of the 1912 ocean liner, according to her LinkedIn page.

THE Bbc reports that the Strauses were among the wealthiest passengers on the Titanic. Isidor and his brother Nathan were co-owners of Macy’s Department Store. Survivors recall seeing Isidor turned down a place on a lifeboat saying he would not get in until all the women and children were in; and Ida, her wife of 40 years, refused to go without her husband. The two were later seen embracing as the ship sank. A fictionalized version of this scene was depicted in the 1997 film, which shows a couple embracing in bed as the water rises around them. According to the New York Times archives, Isidor’s body was recovered at sea about two weeks after the sinking, while Ida’s remains were never found.

