Home World The world is full of Pringles flavors and more…
World

The world is full of Pringles flavors and more…

by admin
The world is full of Pringles flavors and more…

The famous Pringles brand that produces savory snacks with a famous geometric shape, has created the Scorchin line, in collaboration with the “Hot Ones” Talk Show broadcast on you tube, created by Christopher Achonberrger and Sean Evans, for “very” potato chip lovers spicy.

Three new limited edition flavors have been created:

-The Classic Hot Sauce

– The Red Hots

– Los Calientes Green Flavor

This last flavor is what I tried: Los Calientes Hot Green Chili Sauce, a blend of Habanero and Serrano chiles. Suitable for lovers of strong spiciness, as the only flavor that is felt in the mouth is spicy. Even when you open the package, you can’t perceive any scent, the color of the snack is straw yellow with green hues.

Interesting is the design of the packaging which is captivating.

To sweeten your mouth you could taste the After Eight Cherry & Mint Flavour the famous thin square-shaped chocolates with dark chocolate and mint, in this case with the addition of cherry flavour. New flavor that is added to the traditional.

From the sweet and refreshing mix of mint, which unfortunately hides the scent of cherry, thus limiting its potential. Rather disappointing the combination that should instead have created a harmonious balance while melting in the mouth.

See also  Morocco ignores the Euroscandal. "It's just a plot against us"

You may also like

ANITA / Meeting three days ago in Rome...

partizan cedevita olimpija free entrance | Sport

Frankie Rose, critic of her album Love As...

Flashes of San Giuseppe, Usip, “Close to injured...

Today the French parliament will vote on two...

The Israeli Finance Minister denies the existence of...

The Festival of African, Asian and Latin American...

Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow: ‘I am...

Does Giulini change his mind? Cagliari aims for...

Gutun Zuria celebrates its XV edition at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy