The famous Pringles brand that produces savory snacks with a famous geometric shape, has created the Scorchin line, in collaboration with the “Hot Ones” Talk Show broadcast on you tube, created by Christopher Achonberrger and Sean Evans, for “very” potato chip lovers spicy.

Three new limited edition flavors have been created:

-The Classic Hot Sauce

– The Red Hots

– Los Calientes Green Flavor

This last flavor is what I tried: Los Calientes Hot Green Chili Sauce, a blend of Habanero and Serrano chiles. Suitable for lovers of strong spiciness, as the only flavor that is felt in the mouth is spicy. Even when you open the package, you can’t perceive any scent, the color of the snack is straw yellow with green hues.

Interesting is the design of the packaging which is captivating.

To sweeten your mouth you could taste the After Eight Cherry & Mint Flavour the famous thin square-shaped chocolates with dark chocolate and mint, in this case with the addition of cherry flavour. New flavor that is added to the traditional.

From the sweet and refreshing mix of mint, which unfortunately hides the scent of cherry, thus limiting its potential. Rather disappointing the combination that should instead have created a harmonious balance while melting in the mouth.