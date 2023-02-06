Okay, okay it’s not a recipe, or rather it’s not one of those laborious or sought-after recipes, but it’s the trick of the tricks to make a perfect soft-boiled egg. So timer in hand and go without fear.
The important things are:
– egg at room temperature
– bring the water to a boil
– immerse the egg in boiling water for 1 minute
-remove the pot from the heat and drain the egg after 3 minutes
If desired, there are two other ways to make a perfect soft-boiled egg starting from already boiling or cold water.
In the first case calculate 2 minutes from the resumption of boiling, in the second case do not let it simmer for no more than 10 seconds.
I have tried all three systems but the first for me remains the perfect one.
But on the egg I still have the doubt, will the egg or the chicken come first?
But then will the egg be better today or the chicken tomorrow?