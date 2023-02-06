Okay, okay it’s not a recipe, or rather it’s not one of those laborious or sought-after recipes, but it’s the trick of the tricks to make a perfect soft-boiled egg. So timer in hand and go without fear.

The important things are:

– egg at room temperature

– bring the water to a boil

– immerse the egg in boiling water for 1 minute

-remove the pot from the heat and drain the egg after 3 minutes

If desired, there are two other ways to make a perfect soft-boiled egg starting from already boiling or cold water.

In the first case calculate 2 minutes from the resumption of boiling, in the second case do not let it simmer for no more than 10 seconds.

I have tried all three systems but the first for me remains the perfect one.

But on the egg I still have the doubt, will the egg or the chicken come first?

But then will the egg be better today or the chicken tomorrow?



