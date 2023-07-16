The worst accident of the season in Formula E | Sport

How Sam Bird remained unharmed is a real miracle!

Terrible scenes were seen in Rome at the race E formulas when as many as six cars collided at a speed of almost 250 kilometers per hour! The first place in the race lost control of the vehicle, which caused chaos on the track as the drivers behind him collided in turn and could not avoid the others.

By a mere miracle, it was avoided that someone was seriously injured, and after the race was stopped for more than 45 minutes and after the track was cleaned, it was over.Gran pri Rima“.

The driver who lost control of the vehicle is Sem Bird, and unfortunately his vehicle stopped in a part of the track after a bend where others could not see him. A series of collisions followed and as many as six cars ended up completely blocking the track. Some hit Bird’s car, but most tried to avoid the collision and hit the wall. See what happened on the track:



The most terrifying moment was when the fifth vehicle in a row at a speed of almost 250 kilometers per hour ran straight into Bird’s Jaguar, but somehow even Bird himself managed to remain unharmed and almost unharmed. At the end, of the 21 vehicles that started the race, as many as seven gave up.

“Standard procedure is for him to undergo medical examinations. Fortunately, he seems to be OK, as are the other drivers, but this was a very bad accident. It was a nightmare scenario on the fastest part of the track, but most importantly the car stayed tight and protected the driver“, said the Jaguar team. Take another look at this crash:

