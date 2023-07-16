Lukaku case, even the Roc Nation agency shocked by his behavior: they want to unload him

The turnaround of Romelu Luke not only upset theInterbut also Roc Nationagency founded by Jay-Z which has in its “roster” musicians and sportsmen from all over the world. The Nerazzurri made the decision on the night of close definitively the relationship with the Belgian striker, informing the Chelsea of no longer wanting to continue in the negotiation – now almost concluded – for the purchase of the player. The Nerazzurri club has heard betrayed when he confirmed that Lukaku was also talking to the Juventus for a possible transfer to black and white.

A twist, because the Belgian had long since sworn eternal love to Inter and had asked the two clubs to do everything possible to get him back – this time permanently – to Milan. But it is above all the other interlocutor who chose Lukaku that leaves us speechless: that Juventus to whom he had said “May” five times in the interview in which he declared his iron will to return to Inter. Not only that, there is the precedent of the first leg of the semifinal Italian Cup a Torinowhen Lukaku had protested against the racist chants of the Juventus fans.

On that occasion, Roc Nation, the company that takes care of the Belgian’s image, had exposed itself in first person with a very harsh statement: “The racist insults by the Juventus fans were extremely despicable and cannot be accepted”. he had declared Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation. Even the agency was therefore displaced by the negotiation with the Bianconeri carried out by the Belgian lawyer Sebastien Ledure on behalf of Lukaku. A diversity of views that could even lead to the decision to interrupt all relations with the player.

