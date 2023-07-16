Junior and DIM disappoint at the start of the first date of the Colombian League

Junior from Barranquilla starts season with home defeat

For his part, Junior from Barranquilla suffered an unexpected defeat against the Águilas Doradas from Rionegro. In a match to be forgotten, the shark team found itself surpassed at times by those led by César Farías. The situation was further complicated by the expulsion of the player John Vélez at minute 55′ and the penalty that the player Marco Pérez converted into a goal at minute 77′.

The best options of the match were for the visitorswho with Marco Pérez was very close to opening the scoring in the first half and then managed to score from a maximum penalty in the second, being the great figure of the match.

Águilas Doradas looked solid on the field of play, proving to be a team that has been working for a long time with Leonel Álvarez and Lucas González. Today with César Farías, the Antioqueños showed very interesting football in Barranquilla.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the monera, Junior looked hesitant on the court and with very few offensive game transitions. The Barranquilla team was practically unable to finish off the goal and this means a lot of pressure for Bolillo Gómez, who is recognized for having great defensive management in his teams, but who lack goals. History seems to be repeating itself again this season, although this is just beginning.

It is worth mentioning that the Deportivo Independiente Medellín and Junior de Barranquilla will face each other on the next date at the Atanasio Girardot stadium from the capital of Antioquia next Sunday at 8:10 p.m., in a duel between teams in need after losing points on the first day.