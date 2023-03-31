Home World The Zenica miners will spend the night in front of the City Administration building Info
World

The Zenica miners will spend the night in front of the City Administration building Info

by admin
The Zenica miners will spend the night in front of the City Administration building Info

Zenica miners who have been on strike for days due to unpaid salaries will spend the night outdoors, in front of the City Administration building.

Source: Mondo/ Goran Sivački

The miners announce that they will remain there until the account of the brown coal mine “Zenica” is unblocked, which is why they were not paid their salary and a hot meal for February.

The miners will be joined by their families at the protests tomorrow, Sarajevo media reports.

The City Council of Zenica today unanimously agreed to the Mayor and the City Administration to unblock the account of the “Zenica” Brown Coal Mine as soon as possible.

It was also agreed that in the next 30 days, a solution will be found with “Elektroprivreda”, Rudnik and the City Administration on how to pay the debt of Rudnik to the city of Zenica.

The mine owes the city about three million KM for default interest for the previously paid debt for compensation for city land.

(World)

See also  Won two awards at the China International Advertising Festival, Easy Square's innovative marketing model, leading multi-screen win-win | DVBCN

You may also like

Alexei Moskalyo, the father of the girl who...

Trump’s extradition: here’s how it can become an...

MotoGP 2023. GP of Argentina. Jack Miller: “It’s...

The book of Prince Harry in Serbian |...

Light and gas bonus for large families, there’s...

Verre could join the team tomorrow morning. The...

Isko without a club, nobody wants him, his...

Weather forecast March 31, 2023 | Info

Paris, the garrison of teachers and parents for...

Fire on a ferry in the Philippines, passengers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy