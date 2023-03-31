Zenica miners who have been on strike for days due to unpaid salaries will spend the night outdoors, in front of the City Administration building.

Source: Mondo/ Goran Sivački

The miners announce that they will remain there until the account of the brown coal mine “Zenica” is unblocked, which is why they were not paid their salary and a hot meal for February.

The miners will be joined by their families at the protests tomorrow, Sarajevo media reports.

The City Council of Zenica today unanimously agreed to the Mayor and the City Administration to unblock the account of the “Zenica” Brown Coal Mine as soon as possible.

It was also agreed that in the next 30 days, a solution will be found with “Elektroprivreda”, Rudnik and the City Administration on how to pay the debt of Rudnik to the city of Zenica.

The mine owes the city about three million KM for default interest for the previously paid debt for compensation for city land.

