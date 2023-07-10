Home » There are two dead and twelve missing due to floods in southern Japan
There are two dead and twelve missing due to floods in southern Japan

Two people have died and at least twelve are missing due to the severe floods that have hit various areas of southern Japan in the last few hours. The heaviest rains were in the regions of Kyushu and Chugoku, where many roads were flooded over the weekend due to the flooding of rivers and landslides, particularly in the provinces of Fukuoka and Oita, which are located on the island of Kyushu.

A man was found dead in a vehicle that had fallen into a river in Yamaguchi province, Chugoku region, and another person in Fukuoka province, Kyushu region, after being swept away by a landslide. Relief efforts to trace the missing people are still ongoing.

