Serbian member and chairperson of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović stated that there is no decision on the introduction of sanctions against Russia at the level of BiH.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Cvijanović says that the story about joining certain measures “is the result of the actions of certain ambassadors who worked on the instructions of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers Bisera Turković”.

Cvijanović said that sanctions do not exist, because no institution has put it on the agenda, nor adopted any measures – neither for nor against.

“You have a situation where it is there someone voted for something without the opinion of the institution responsible for foreign policy. They never asked for the opinion of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is responsible for foreign policy, but they would send certain positions to join certain measures, resolutions and the like”explained Cvijanović and added that there is administrative-institutional silence on these topics.

She told BHRT that foreign policy depends on internal agreement, and that it is very difficult to communicate foreign policy if there is no agreement among domestic politicians.

“If you don’t have a defined policy on the internal level, it is very difficult to communicate something on the external level to make it cohesive,” said Cvijanović.

According to her, opposing positions have been held in BiH for many years, and that it is difficult to change and that there is not enough trust.

“It should be built gradually. The best thing is internal agreement, and foreign policy is consequently the result of internal agreement,” said Cvijanović.

She said that, if there is no unified position on certain areas, there is always a saving solution that does not have to be a scene.

“It doesn’t have to be the scene of political debates, fights, tensions. Then you resort to the formula called – I am neutral, restrained, I have no position for or against, that is, I do not have a unified position”, said Cvijanović.

Cvijanović stated that an agreement would be possible in Bosnia and Herzegovina, if there were no interference from outside.