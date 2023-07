Sunday morning, at 8:48 am Italian, there was an earthquake measuring 7.2 in the southwest of Alaska, in the United States. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the US government agency that monitors earthquakes, the shock occurred in the sea about 106 kilometers south of the city of Sand Point on the Alaska peninsula. No damage or injuries have been reported so far, but the US authorities have issued an alert for a possible tsunami.

