The Via Ferrata of Lecchese with Rock Experience

In the mountains around Lecco, there has always been a great tradition of walkers, climbers and via ferrata enthusiasts, the latter a predisposition certainly favored by the conformation of the territory, but perhaps also by the ancient metalworking vocation of this area. The fact is that within a radius of a few kilometers the paths equipped with steel cables, chains, ladders, pegs and Tibetan bridges have earned great fame and there are many visitors who can range between the Resegone and the Corni di Canzo, between the Corna di Medale and the Zuccone Campelli choosing between via ferratas of different length and difficulty.

The via ferratas of the Lecco area

With the maintenance and redevelopment works that lasted almost a year, and with the constant monitoring work of the volunteers of the Gamma Alpinistic Group, since spring 2022 these routes can be traveled with renewed safety, even if, like all mountain activities, it is requires adequate preparation and equipment. For all via ferratas, it must always be checked at the moment, on site, if the route is open and practicable, because more or less temporary closures can be ordered, due to landslides or other.

Furthermore, via ferratas require particular attention to the weather and are to be avoided if there is a threat of thunderstorms. Those who have no experience of via ferrata and climbing should not improvise a dangerous “do it yourself”; much better to approach these exciting routes by contacting the Alpine Guides for accompaniment or attending the courses of the Italian Alpine Club.

Which ones to start with

In any case, obviously, it is best to start from the less difficult and shorter ones such as the Centenario or the Franco Silvano both at Resegone. In terms of scale of difficulty, the via ferratas in the Lecco area are divided into Little difficult, Difficult and Very difficult. The most demanding, in terms of difficulty, physical effort required and length, are the Gamma 2 at Resegone, with a 30-minute approach and a vertical drop of the via ferrata of 600 meters, and the Zucco Pesciola via ferrata which takes about 3 hours, and which can be reached easily from Piani di Bobbio.

Then there are 6 other via ferratas, all classified as Difficult: the Gamma 1 at Resegone, the Medale at Corna di Medale, the Simone Contessi at Monte Due Mani, the Mario Minonzio at Zucco Campelli and finally the Venticinquennale and the 30th OSA Corno Rat, both at the Corni di Canzo.

La Gamma 1 con Rock Experience

There have been many partners, public and private, who have contributed to the maintenance and redevelopment of the via ferratas in the Lecco area, including the young company Rock Experience – born in Lecco and now present in numerous shops throughout Italy – which is committed to particular way to promote these extraordinary and exciting routes, true “experiences on the rock”, inviting a group of journalists to try Gamma 1 in person, one of the most beautiful, exposed and panoramic via ferratas.

With clothing and equipment from the company – we remind you that suitable clothing and above all the via ferrata kit consisting of helmet, harness and heat sink are essential to travel these itineraries – it was possible to safely try out the spectacular route, and verify “in the environment” the ‘reliability of the clothing, in particular of the comfortable, perfectly breathable and eco-sustainable garments of the 99% Ecofriendly RE clothing line, made 100% with materials deriving from the recovery of PET bottles or from production waste.

For a complete overview of the routes, the reference site is www.ferrate365.it which contains all the necessary information relating to over 400 via ferratas.

