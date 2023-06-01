Home » There was a shelling on a market in Khartoum, Sudan: 18 people died and at least 100 were injured
World

There was a shelling on a market in Khartoum, Sudan: 18 people died and at least 100 were injured

by admin
There was a shelling on a market in Khartoum, Sudan: 18 people died and at least 100 were injured

Was bombed a market south of Khartoum, the capital of Sudan: 18 people died and at least a hundred were injured. The attack took place on Wednesday and is the one in which the most civilians have died since the start of fighting between the army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces. According to official accounts, 883 civilians have died so far in the civil war that began last April for control of the country, although it is probable, writes BBCthat the real number is much higher.

The regular army is commanded by the country’s president, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, while the paramilitaries are led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, who is also the vice president. On the evening of May 22, the United States and Saudi Arabia, after several talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah, had negotiated a truce to allow the arrival of aid to the civilian population: after a few hours it was violated, as were the previously agreed truces. Meanwhile, the country’s ongoing humanitarian crisis is worsening.

See also  The last call between Biden and Ghani revealed that both sides had misjudged the situation.

You may also like

Valentine’s Day 2023: Montblanc – MONDO MODA

Essential Memories House – MONDO MODA

Udinese – Three days at the end of...

Confession of the mother of the suspect for...

RCEP is moving towards a new stage of...

Marija Šerifović sang in the rain, she was...

Biden trips and falls on stage, the video-...

Jordan, the spectacular wedding reception between the prince...

NEW FRONTS, THE FIRE IS EXPANDING

Canada will introduce the requirement that warnings about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy