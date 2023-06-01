There was a shelling on a market in Khartoum, Sudan: 18 people died and at least 100 were injured

Was bombed a market south of Khartoum, the capital of Sudan: 18 people died and at least a hundred were injured. The attack took place on Wednesday and is the one in which the most civilians have died since the start of fighting between the army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces. According to official accounts, 883 civilians have died so far in the civil war that began last April for control of the country, although it is probable, writes BBCthat the real number is much higher.

The regular army is commanded by the country’s president, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, while the paramilitaries are led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, who is also the vice president. On the evening of May 22, the United States and Saudi Arabia, after several talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah, had negotiated a truce to allow the arrival of aid to the civilian population: after a few hours it was violated, as were the previously agreed truces. Meanwhile, the country’s ongoing humanitarian crisis is worsening.