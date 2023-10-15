Home » There were two more strong earthquakes in western Afghanistan
World

There were two more strong earthquakes in western Afghanistan

by admin
There were two more strong earthquakes in western Afghanistan

On Sunday morning there were two new strong earthquakes in western Afghanistan, about thirty kilometers north of the city of Herat, the third most populous in the country. According to measurements by the US Geological Survey (USGS), the scientific agency of the United States which mainly deals with geology, the first earthquake occurred at 5.36 am and had a magnitude of 6.3, the second occurred 20 minutes later and had had a magnitude of 5.4.

Western Afghanistan had already been affected by two other earthquakes of magnitude 6.3 on 7 and 11 October. More than 2 thousand people died due to the first earthquake, almost all women and children according to the United Nations. For the moment there is no news of injuries caused by the new seismic event. The hypocenter of Sunday’s strongest earthquake was 6.3 kilometers deep, which is shallower than those of the previous two.

For days in the region many people have been sleeping on the streets for fear of returning to their homes and being buried in the event of a new earthquake, or because they no longer have a home. Relief has arrived slowly due to a lack of adequate equipment and local hospitals have great difficulty providing medical care to all the people who need it.

See also  Champions League qualification - Maccabi Haifa beat Slovan | Sports

You may also like

Warning: Risks of Observing the Annular Solar Eclipse...

Partizan Cibon Željko Obradović | Sport

The award for the Palestinian Adania Shibli at...

Title: “Escalating Crisis in Israel Threatens Regional Stability...

there is always something more important to do

Iliad Como, the operator’s flagship

Former President of Bandesal to Face Initial Hearing...

Joker in manga version – Mondo Japan

Israel Defense Forces Enter Gaza Strip in Search...

Maurizio Barcaro receives the “Missionaries’ Nobel Prize”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy