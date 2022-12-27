Original title: Year-end awards to buy watches, these five watch brands are famous enough

2022 is drawing to a close, has your year-end bonus been issued yet? After getting a small fortune, can’t you not help but want to buy a watch? Some people may have already thought about how to spend the year-end bonus, while others are still hesitating who to choose? Apart from other things, the following five watch brands are definitely famous enough, and you can find a watch that suits you for any number of year-end awards.

casio

Who still buys Casio among adults these days? Is that true? Casio is not a student watch, small cubes, and farm oaks are all in a mess now. The price is also very suitable. There are hundreds, thousands, and tens of thousands of dollars. Low-end fun, high-end true love, and various styles and themes are even more dazzling. Not to mention other things, Casio is especially suitable for outdoor travel. It has a dynamic and cool style, rich functions, and is mainly resistant to manufacturing. When the flowers bloom in 2023, I believe you will need to wear a Casio for hiking and enjoying the flowers and gardens.

Tissot

Many Chinese people have a good watch filter for Swiss watches, and among them, Tissot is the most famous entry-level Swiss watch brand. Its spokesperson Xiaoming brother and fairy sister Liu Yifei are also quite national, and they fit well with the brand’s temperament. Tissot watches are very classic Swiss watches, with a more popular style and aesthetics. For example, the Tissot Lilock and Durul series are more business-oriented, the Tissot Starfish and Speedo series are casual and dynamic, and the Tengzhi Wujie series, which focuses on smart watches, And the popular fried chicken Tissot PRX super player series. Tissot also has everything from quartz watches, mechanical watches, and smart watches, and the price ranges from thousands of yuan to tens of thousands of yuan. However, the most worth buying of Tissot is the mechanical watch of several thousand yuan. Thanks to the support of large groups, strong resources, and good cost control, Tissot’s mechanical watches are really cost-effective.

Longines

For many ordinary urban white-collar workers, the first watch that can be called a luxury is very likely to be a Longines, and further, it is likely to be a Longines master watch. Longines is famous for its elegance, and the elegance of Longines is deeply rooted in the hearts of the world. And unlike many watch brands that are only popular for men’s watches, Longines’ men’s watches, women’s watches, and couple watches are all very popular. Longines has quartz watches and mechanical watches, and the entry price is less than 10,000 yuan. Famous craftsmen, military flags, Boya, Jialan, Concas, pioneers, classic replica series, etc. are all popular and sold well, and the Xinyue series among women’s watches is particularly popular. Longines also has high-priced watches worth more than 100,000 yuan, but they are generally for collectors, and most of them are priced at around 10,000 to 30,000 yuan. It belongs to the grade that ordinary people can afford to wear out without losing their status.

Omega

The first time I knew Omega was not the 007 movie, but in the 2008 Olympic Games. At that time, I knew nothing about watches, but I was deeply impressed by the Omega LOGO I saw in the Bird’s Nest. Later, I got to know this Swiss watch brand that was favored by the British prince, favored by Kingsman, and once flew to the moon. Omega’s product line is very clear, Constellation, Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville four series, the first three series are famous, although the De Ville series is not so legendary, but because of its entry-level positioning sales have been good. The price range of Omega’s watches is also very large, with more than 20,000 entry-level watches, but it is not uncommon for several million watches. But overall, its price is controlled within 30,000 to 100,000. It is a high-profile Swiss watch brand with grades, stories and technology.

Rolex

Statistics show that Rolex is now the most profitable watch brand in the world, and people’s pursuit of Rolex knows no boundaries. You can see Rolex (although it may be fake) on the wrist of politicians, celebrities, ordinary people, anyone. Rolex is undoubtedly very successful in business, so successful that those who like it praise it as “once and for all”. Experts also say: Rolex is the right choice for those who know the most about watches and those who know the least about watches. In short, Rolex’s status in the arena can be called a “myth”, and its success cannot be replicated. Many people don’t buy Rolex, it’s just a matter of money. For those cousins ​​who can buy Rolex with year-end awards, I have one thought: envy!