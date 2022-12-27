On December 26, the 69th chairman meeting of the 11th CPPCC was held. Li Jun, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, presided over and delivered a speech. Liu Wenbiao, Dong Lunqun, Zhang Hongbo, Li Mingyu, Qi Zheng, Lin Qijun, Zhang Guofu, Zhang Shancan, vice-chairmen of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Zhang Shaomin, secretary-general, attended.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee; written study of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the symposium for people outside the party, and the important article “Inherit and Carry Forward the Party’s Fine Revolutionary Tradition and Style, Carry Forward Yan’an Spirit” and the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference.

The meeting decided to hold the 22nd Standing Committee Meeting of the 11th CPPCC on December 29. The meeting listened to the report on the preparatory work for the first session of the twelfth CPPCC, and deliberated on matters related to the first session of the twelfth CPPCC.

Li Jun emphasized that it is necessary to study and apply the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand and grasp the overall requirements and key tasks of economic work next year, effectively unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, closely follow the reality of Hebi, and plan Work next year, insist on making progress while maintaining stability, continuously improve quality and efficiency, and boost the high-quality development of Hebi. It is necessary to do a good job in the preparations for the first meeting of the 12th CPPCC with high standards, improve the standing, carefully organize and scientifically arrange all the work of the meeting, and ensure the success of the meeting.