Mysterious streaks of light appeared in the sky of the area around Sacramento, in Californiaon the evening of Friday 17 March, creating amazement among the people who was celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Many videos have been posted on social media. AP released that of jamie hernandez. According to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, the light trails could have been caused by burning space debris: may be burning pieces of communication equipment which were “liberated” from the International Space Station in February 2020. They would have crossed the sky at a speed of 17,000 miles per hour, equal to more than 27 thousand km per hour. 10% of the remains of the antenna (which went into space in 2009 and is no longer in use) could fall to Earth in little pieces: according to the Smithsonian and Harvard Center for Astrophysics, the pieces at the origin of the light trails of March 17 would have fallen near the Yosemite National Park. NO RE-SALE, RE-USE (LaPresse)