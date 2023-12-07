They arrest the “Bebecita del Crime”, an alleged member of the Aragua Train

Colombian security forces make arrest of alleged criminal organization member in south of Bogotá

(CNN Spanish) — Colombian security forces made a significant arrest on Wednesday in the south of Bogotá, capturing Wanda del Valle Bermúdez, known as the “Little Baby of Crime”, an alleged member of the Aragua Train criminal organization. The arrest operation was carried out by units of the Criminal Investigation Directorate (Dijin) and Interpol, responding to a red alert issued at the request of Peru. Del Valle Bermúdez is noted in several Latin American countries and has been accused of threatening senior members of the Police in Peru. She was a partner of the deceased Cristopher Fuentes, known as “Maldito Cris”, who was also a member of the international band. CNN is attempting to determine if Wanda Del Valle Bermúdez has legal representation. Colonel of the National Police of Peru, Víctor Revoredo, confirmed that Wanda Del Valle Bermúdez had put a price on her head. The military confirmed that she was captured at a nightclub known as La Cabaña in San Juan de Lurigancho, in Peru, and was found in possession of a firearm, synthetic drugs, and other criminal equipment, along with other members of the criminal organization of the Aragua train.

Share this: Facebook

X

