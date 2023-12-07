Home » They arrest the “Bebecita del Crime”, an alleged member of the Aragua Train
World

They arrest the “Bebecita del Crime”, an alleged member of the Aragua Train

by admin
They arrest the “Bebecita del Crime”, an alleged member of the Aragua Train

Colombian security forces make arrest of alleged criminal organization member in south of Bogotá
(CNN Spanish) — Colombian security forces made a significant arrest on Wednesday in the south of Bogotá, capturing Wanda del Valle Bermúdez, known as the “Little Baby of Crime”, an alleged member of the Aragua Train criminal organization. The arrest operation was carried out by units of the Criminal Investigation Directorate (Dijin) and Interpol, responding to a red alert issued at the request of Peru. Del Valle Bermúdez is noted in several Latin American countries and has been accused of threatening senior members of the Police in Peru. She was a partner of the deceased Cristopher Fuentes, known as “Maldito Cris”, who was also a member of the international band. CNN is attempting to determine if Wanda Del Valle Bermúdez has legal representation. Colonel of the National Police of Peru, Víctor Revoredo, confirmed that Wanda Del Valle Bermúdez had put a price on her head. The military confirmed that she was captured at a nightclub known as La Cabaña in San Juan de Lurigancho, in Peru, and was found in possession of a firearm, synthetic drugs, and other criminal equipment, along with other members of the criminal organization of the Aragua train.

See also  They robbed my cafeteria last night ~ Beyond reality

You may also like

Broken glass and theft at the Santoro restaurant...

Transfers of the Guaranteed Minimum Income began in...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Huge upset in Indian Wells – Djokovic beaten...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Immunologist Viola helps a family find a home....

Street kids, my family

With the contribution of Chilean experts, investigations into...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy