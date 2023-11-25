Home » They release two Canadian citizens who had been kidnapped in Valle del Cauca
World

They release two Canadian citizens who had been kidnapped in Valle del Cauca

by admin

The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the causes of a recent incident involving the kidnapping of unidentified Canadian tourists by a criminal group specialized in ransom kidnappings. The authorities have stated that due to a military operation, the kidnappers were forced to release the Canadians, who will be providing statements to aid in the investigation.

Despite their release, concerns remain over the increased rate of kidnappings in the country, prompting the reactivation of specialized anti-kidnapping groups. Vice President Francia Márquez acknowledged the complex security situation and emphasized the need for collective efforts to address the issue.

Kidnapping is a widespread issue globally, and the Colombian authorities are on high alert to prevent further incidents. The authorities are working to establish an investigative line to identify and arrest those responsible for the recent kidnappings. Stay tuned for more details as the investigation unfolds.

