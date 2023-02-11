by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 minutes ago

The thieves strike again with a new theft in the Palermitan suburb of Partanna Mondello. This time the bad guys went into action via Iandolino, in the Betaland betting room, taking away a machine that exchanges coins…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Thieves still in action in Partanna Mondello, theft in a betting center appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.