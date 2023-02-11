Home News Kaleidoscope
February 11, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Shielding journalists

the former senator Juan Manuel Galan indicated that “Colombia (is) among the three most dangerous countries in the world to do journalism. The first obligation that we have as a society is to guarantee their lives so that they can exercise their trade with full freedom and independence”.

pity time

He Pope Francisco stressed that “It is time for compassion, it is time for solidarity. Enough of hatred, enough of divisions that lead to the self-destruction of humanity. In pain, let us unite, let us help those who suffer in Turkey and Syria, let us build peace and brotherhood in the world.”.

petro change

The former senator of the Democratic Center, Ernesto Maciaswarned that “Senator Gustavo Petro was radically opposed to the extraordinary powers of Congress for the President. He rejected ‘rule by decree’. Today, as President, he included 15 faculties in the Development Plan. He changed his mind. That’s the change.”.

Support for Pizarro

See also  On 11 September, the Red Cross collects school materials to donate

Senator and former Vice President Humberto de la Callefrom the Alianza Verde coalition, gave him “Total support for the task that Senator María José Pizarro has undertaken to confront sexual harassment in Congress. Not only examine cases but establish preventive protocols. It is a difficult subject but the worst thing is to do nothing. Strength Maria Jose “.

Respect to EPS

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Dove Valenciastressed that “EPS can be public or private. The public ones were stolen. President Petro can make public EPS so that his followers can go there and respect the private ones. So we can all decide which service we prefer”.

Dialogues and Plan

The Presidential Adviser for the Regions, Luis Fernando VelascoI affirm that “Regional Dialogues are reflected in the Development Plan. For example, in Casanare unions, social sectors and the community in general asked to prioritize the urea plant to strengthen agribusiness and that plant was included in the project presented by the government”.

