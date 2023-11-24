This is the million-dollar figure that El Salvador raised after registering 65 thousand visitors during the world beauty pageant.

El Salvador Attracts 65,000 Visitors and Generates $177 Million in Income for Miss Universe 2023

According to official data shared by the Government of El Salvador, the country attracted a total of 65,000 visitors during the Miss Universe 2023 event. The event, which saw Nicaraguan Sheynnis Palacios crowned as the winner, generated a total income of $177 million for the country.

The source also revealed that there was a two-week average record in the number of visitors from countries such as the United States, Venezuela, Mexico, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala.

The Government of El Salvador also reported that hotels in San Salvador recorded a 100% occupancy rate during the event. Additionally, it was highlighted that 122 million viewers worldwide tuned in to watch the event.

In a message shared on social media, the Government expressed that the event projected El Salvador worldwide and solidified the country as an incredibly attractive destination known for its organizational capacity.

The Miss Universe 2023 event also made headlines for its groundbreaking rule changes, which allowed married, pregnant, divorced, or women with children, two transgender women, and a plus-sized woman to compete.

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced back in January that the country would host the 72nd edition of the Miss Universe pageant, marking the second time that the Central American country has hosted the event.

The success of the event and the positive impact it had on El Salvador’s tourism and economy has positioned the country as a noteworthy destination for future international events.