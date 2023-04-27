This is the moment when you forget all your problems – YOU WILL NOT BLINK! | Info

One love story was summed up in one sentence: “I’m a museum full of art, but you walk around with your eyes closed.”

They say that we are ready to move forward and build a better future when we open our eyes. In other words, we not only need to accept the past, but we also need to study and learn from it. And while we wander to find various ways to do it, the solution is often right there… Close… Sometimes right in front of our noses.

The places of the best discoveries, which teach us about our past and open new horizons, are precisely those museums. Those museums that change the world, those museums where you won’t dare to walk with your eyes closed. On the contrary, you won’t blink. If you have visited even once some of the museums in Serbia, you must have recognized the feeling of renewal. Numerous studies have even shown that they have a calming effect, because each visit stimulates positive emotions and directly improves the quality of life. They are not visited often, which is why it is natural for you to feel like you are in another world.

Serbia proudly carries numerous cultural landmarks, among which there are slightly more than fifty museums in Belgrade alone. When was the last time you visited the custodians of national history, treasures that bear witness to important events, the development of cities and notable personalities? It’s time to move on new paths and get acquainted with different epochs in art, and we bring you list of museums you must visit:

National Museum of Serbia

The foundation of the National Museum of Serbia has its roots in the creation of the museum in Belgrade. The visit should not be missed for a simple reason: it is an institution with the longest museum practice in Serbia. The most valuable objects that bear witness to the rich cultural heritage are stored there: fascinating medieval frescoes, sculptures and jewelry that masterfully attract with their aesthetics. This is the place where Miroslav’s Gospel is kept, one of the oldest documents written in Cyrillic, which is included in the UNESCO list of “Memory of the World” due to its great importance for humanity.

Museum of the city of Novi Sad

A place of the most diverse cultural experiences! Who wouldn’t want to have this kind of experience? The Museum of the City of Novi Sad allows you to create individual knowledge about cultural and historical heritage. It is dedicated to the presentation of the city from its very beginning, through its development, all the way to the modern era. Through rich collections of furniture, icons, portraits, porcelain, silver and other items from Novi Sad families, you have the opportunity to get to know the lifestyle and culture of living in Novi Sad. Many describe it as a “meeting place of different ideas”.

Museum of Contemporary Art, Belgrade

An enchanting space in which works of Yugoslav, Serbian and foreign art are exhibited, covering the period from 1900 to the present day. At the very confluence of the Sava and the Danube, a building that resembles the shape of a crystal cannot leave you indifferent. It easily arouses curiosity, and as soon as you enter, you will see that six diagonally glazed cubes provide wonderful daylight to the exhibition space.

Zaječar National Museum

If you have planned to take a couple of days off and want to experience Serbia the right way, the National Museum “Zaječar” is the number one recommendation. It is one of the richest and most respected in the entire country, and it is located in the very center of the city! In it you can indulge in the segments of history, archaeology, history of art and ethnology. The museum has about 5,000 objects from the territory of Eastern Serbia, among which the collections of jewelry, gloves, belts, socks…

Sombor City Museum

The only complex museum in the Western Bačka region with around 1,000 exhibits on permanent display! This is the place where the historical, archeological and ethnological treasures of this region are kept – objects of the Starčevo Neolithic culture, the oldest artifacts found in Serbia. You can see about 40,000 exhibits, which are classified into five different categories, among which polished stone tools, figurines, jewelry, ceramic dishes dominate the most.

National Museum of Nis

An impressive permanent exhibition that includes important works from the Neolithic era, all the way to the Middle Ages. The National Museum in Niš is a rich treasury of the history, culture and tradition of this city, which has more than 40,000 historical items from various fields. The National Museum in Niš has departments of archaeology, numismatics, epigraphy, history, history of art, ethnology and literary heritage. Don’t miss the museum, which is constantly working at full steam!

It’s time to create a new perspective and separate yourself, even for a moment, from the outside world and the standard rush that disturbs your pleasure. Experience Serbia as it deserves!