This is the Partizan squad for the 170th eternal derby! | Sport

The players of Partizan have to defeat Crvena zvezda in the biggest match of Serbian football and head for Europe.

Soccer players Partizan and Red Stars on Wednesday from 18:30 they will play the “eternal derby” in the championship for the 170th time, and the match scheduled in Humska is much more important to the players of the home team. At least in terms of results, because they are currently “burning under their feet” when it comes to qualifying for the European qualifiers. Crvena Zvezda has already been crowned champions, so much more is expected in this match from Igor Duljaj’s team.

In front of the eerily empty stands of the stadium in Humska, Partizan must improve its impression. The victory over the biggest rival will be only a weak consolation for the fans who are disappointed with the entire season, but without it the disaster will be much bigger because even Europe is in question. The black and whites currently have the same number of points as Vojvodina and if they don’t start winning – they managed to do it only once in the last eight games – will lose even the fourth position in the table!

Such an outcome could also mean missing the European qualifications for Europe next summer. Because of this, the alarms have already gone off, Duljaj claims that he will not surrender, and his players must understand this as well. Judging by the matches he has led so far, there won’t be many surprises in the starting line-up.

Although it is due to Nemanja Stevanović’s huge mistakes on Banovo brdo Čukarički managed to record a minimum triumph, he will again between the posts. Perhaps the reason for that is not the boundless trust that the club has, but only the far less favorable position in which the “crossed out” Aleksandar Popović finds himself. The guy who rebelled against the style of play even under Gordan Petrić failed to even reach the bench for the reserves in two of the last three matches of Partizan.

The last line will not change at all – on the left, captain Urošević, Marković and Vujacić as stoppers, and Filipović on the right. The blow he received against Čukarički will not affect him, Duljaj did not mention him among the injured players, so it is clear that he is seriously counting on him in defense against Katai and Ivanić, who will operate in his area.

He should offer help to the defenders Andres Colorado who arrived at the club from South America during the winter. This will probably be a forced solution of the young coach on the bench of Partizan because as many as three players from that position miss the game. Ljubomir Fejsa complained about not being able to play, Patrik Andrade is also not in the mix, and the biggest problem was bonus Kristijan Belic, who misses the match against Zvezda due to yellow cards.

Practically the only bonus player left at Duljaj’s disposal – unless he finds some sensational solution – is Nemanja Jović. The young footballer will take a position on the side and thus from the team “exorcise” the problematic Diabate which was lost on the way back from Africa not so long ago. Ricardo Menig will be on the other flank, while Danilo Pantić and Bibars Natho hold the central part of the midfield. Maybe as an “eight” and a “ten”, maybe as two “tens” if Duljaj decides to attack Zvezda from the first minute.

Of course, there is no dilemma in the attack. Ricardo Gomes will once again play against Crvena Zvezda and try to fix the impression that is not great at all when it comes to the most important match of Serbian football. In the ten matches played so far he recorded only one victory – in the final of the Serbian Cup during the 2018/19 season. In the same season he scored goals in two different league matches against Zvezdabut to the dismay of Partizan fans, those were his only goals against his biggest rival.

Since we “searched” everything, this is the expected lineup of Partizan: Stevanović – Filipović, Vujačić, Marković, Urošević – Kolorado, Natho – Jović, Pantić, Menig – Rikardo.