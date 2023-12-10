This was the speech of the president of Argentina, Javier Milei: “We do not come to persecute anyone, to settle old vendettas or to discuss spaces of power” – Semana Magazine

The inauguration of Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei, drew international attention as various world leaders attended the event. In his speech, Milei reiterated his commitment to leading the country without pursuing vendettas or seeking power struggles. He stated, “We do not come to persecute anyone, to settle old vendettas or to discuss spaces of power.”

The presence of international leaders at the inauguration highlighted the significance of Milei’s presidency on the global stage. CNN in Spanish reported on the notable attendees and their messages of support for Milei’s leadership. Additionally, infobae covered the event, ready to share the messages from famous individuals who congratulated Milei on his new role.

Milei’s speech and the international attention surrounding his inauguration indicate a potential shift in Argentina’s political landscape. As the world watches, Milei’s presidency is poised to make a significant impact both domestically and internationally.

