thousands in the streets and tensions with the police after Macron’s speech on pension reform – Corriere TV

World

According to the Paris Police Headquarters, at least two thousand people took to the streets in the French capital afterwards French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech to the nationin which he announced that the pension reform will take effect gradually from the autumn.

Tensions with the police. The protesters gave fire at the bins some garbage. Protests also a Rennes, where about a thousand people gathered in front of the Hôtel de Ville. TO Bordeauxunder the slogan “To say no to Macron”, there are moments of tension with the police, who used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

April 17, 2023 – Updated April 17, 2023 , 11:38 pm

