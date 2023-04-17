Home » Politics – SPD does not want to release development aid for Sudan
Politics – SPD does not want to release development aid for Sudan

Politics – SPD does not want to release development aid for Sudan

Berlin (German news agency) – The foreign policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Nils Schmid, calls for development aid for Sudan to be frozen until the fighting has ended and a civilian government has been installed. “As long as that doesn’t happen, Germany and the EU shouldn’t resume their development aid,” Schmid told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Tuesday edition).

“There must continue to be support for the remarkably resilient civilian population in their commitment to more democracy.” Visits by high-ranking politicians could also support a positive development: “If the foreign minister then came, that would be a good signal.” The foreign policy spokesman for the Union faction, Jürgen Hardt (CDU), has called for a stronger role for the UN in Sudan. “The civilian UN mission in Sudan, in which the German Volker Perthes is in charge as UN special envoy, must be supported even more by Germany,” Hardt told RND. Foreign nationals would have to be evacuated from the country.

International pressure must ensure that the enemy camps conclude a ceasefire. Hardt also said: “The monitoring of such a ceasefire and the organization of access for humanitarian aid would also be a task for the UN mission.”

