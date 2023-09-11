Thousands March for Missing Detainees in Chile on Eve of Coup Anniversary, President Joins Protest

Thousands of Chileans participated in a traditional pilgrimage on Sunday to honor the missing detainees of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, just a day before the 50th anniversary of the 1973 coup d’état that marked the beginning of the military period. Surprisingly, President Gabriel Boric and his partner Irina Karamanos joined the protesters at the La Moneda presidential palace, which is uncommon for the country’s leaders. The march, which has been held for several decades leading up to September 11, the date of the military coup, was organized by associations of relatives of the disappeared detainees and executed politicians of the dictatorship, as well as other human rights associations.

Unfortunately, there were isolated incidents that occurred during the march. Some hooded individuals threw flares and objects at the La Moneda palace, resulting in the demolition of security fences and looting of commercial places. The police had to resort to water cannons to disperse the unrest. However, there were no reports of detentions or injuries. These incidents generally occur towards the end of the march, particularly around the General Cemetery, where a tribute is paid to the missing and executed politicians of the dictatorship, and Patio 29, where common graves exist for those secretly buried during that period.

The significance of this march lies in remembering the people who are still missing even after 50 years. The recent National Search Plan initiated by President Boric’s government revealed that there are still 1,162 individuals unaccounted for, who were disappeared during the dictatorship.

In an unrelated incident, Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren experienced an attempted carjacking on the night of Saturday, September 9, after his return from the airport, where he received Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The chancellor’s escort managed to repel the attackers, who were subsequently detained by the Carabineros, the Chilean police. Van Klaveren emerged unharmed from the incident, and despite one of the attackers suffering an injury to the shoulder, he is currently receiving treatment.

On the other hand, several presidents and former presidents from various regions, including Europe, arrived in Chile to participate in commemorative events on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 coup d’état, held on September 11, 1973.