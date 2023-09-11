Escaped Killer Changes Appearance, Steals Van, and Remains on the Run: Authorities Continue Search

Escaped Killer Eludes Capture After Changing Appearance and Stealing Delivery Van

Authorities are on high alert as an escaped killer, Danelo Souza Cavalcante, continues to elude capture after escaping from a southeastern Pennsylvania prison over a week and a half ago. It is believed that Cavalcante slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance, and stole a dairy delivery van. He remains free at present.

Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police revealed on Sunday that the 34-year-old fugitive stole an unlocked van with the keys inside on Saturday night, approximately three-quarters of a mile from the north perimeter of the search area. The van belonged to Baily’s Dairy, which notified the public of the incident via their Facebook page. The theft went unnoticed for several hours, allowing Cavalcante to travel more than 20 miles northeast towards East Pikeland Township and Phoenixville.

According to police reports, Cavalcante visited the home of a former co-worker in East Pikeland Township on Saturday evening, right before 10 p.m. However, the homeowner did not respond, and Cavalcante left. The homeowner, upon returning and reviewing the doorbell video, contacted the police. Shortly after, Cavalcante went to the home of another former co-worker in the Phoenixville area, but that individual was not home at the time.

Police have released doorbell video footage showing Cavalcante with a clean-shaven face, wearing a yellow or green hoodie, black baseball cap, green jail pants, and white shoes. The stolen delivery van was eventually found on Sunday morning in a field behind a barn in East Nantmeal Township, approximately 15 miles west of Phoenixville. Authorities suspect that Cavalcante abandoned the vehicle due to low fuel. They are concerned that he may be trying to acquire another vehicle or may have already succeeded in doing so.

Lt. Col. Bivens expressed confidence that Cavalcante would be recaptured eventually and assured the public that the search efforts with the assistance of federal, state, county, and local resources would continue relentlessly. He called the current situation a “small setback” and reiterated that it was only a matter of time before Cavalcante’s capture.

Cavalcante had initially escaped from Chester County Prison on August 31, while awaiting transfer to state prison. He had been sentenced to life imprisonment for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021. Prosecutors believe Cavalcante was attempting to prevent his ex-girlfriend from informing the police about a murder he committed in his native country, Brazil.

On Saturday, there were two confirmed sightings of Cavalcante in the search area near Longwood Gardens botanical park, which has been the focal point of the search operation. Over 400 law enforcement officers, including tactical teams, sniffer dogs, mounted officers, and aircraft, have been involved in the search efforts.

Despite the massive searches, there are challenges due to underground tunnels and large drainage ditches in the area, making it impossible to completely secure. Police had planned to conduct a “massive sweep” of the search area with around 600 troops on Monday.

Authorities have described Cavalcante as extremely dangerous, and they urge anyone with information to contact the police immediately. A reward of $20,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture.

In a separate development, authorities announced on Friday the firing of the prison tower guard who was on duty during Cavalcante’s escape. He had managed to scale a wall, cross over barbed wire, run across the roof, and jump to the ground without being noticed by the guards for over an hour.

Cavalcante’s escape and the subsequent search have garnered international attention, particularly in Brazil. Prosecutors in the state of Tocantins have accused him of the “doubly qualified homicide” of Válter Júnior Moreira dos Reis in Figueirópolis in 2017. Prosecutors allege that Cavalcante committed the murder due to a debt owed by the victim in relation to a vehicle repair.

The search for Cavalcante continues as authorities remain determined to bring him to justice and ensure the safety of the public.

