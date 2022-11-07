“We need to rethink a new educational pact. I will strive to build a serene school, inspired by a sense of responsibility, which returns to consider the authoritativeness of teachers who must be aware of the high dignity of their profession”. The Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara said a Radio Rai1. Valditara spoke of the need to renew the contract for teachers, they need “fresh money, new money, a solution will have to be found: the economic problem is one of the important issues to return to enhancing this professional figure”. “I think it is horrifying that the teacher is more and more close to the family and this is more and more involved in the educational process of their children and empowered. Today, parents go to teachers above all to complain: in my time parents always agreed with teachers. Let’s stop with the claiming, spiteful society, we need a positive climate that makes talents emerge “, added Minister Valditara.

Student demonstrations

“We will listen to the reasons of the students, we will try to understand why they take to the streets. Merit means giving an opportunity to anyone to bring out the best of themselves; if this worries, I’m worried too. It means not having the courage to make the choices. so that there is an opportunity for all the children “, the minister said again.

The merit

“Merit should not be considered the antithesis, the opposite of social equality – underlined the minister -, on the contrary: we have a school made up of profound inequalities, the social lift has been blocked for years, those who come from difficult conditions are unlikely he succeeds and improves his state. This is also because the school is not in a position to really help families to choose: sometimes a professionalizing path can be the key to the future success of one’s child “.

The importance of orientation

“We found a situation of great confusion and great stalemate on orientation: I asked my offices to proceed quickly, it is a strategic issue, this provision must be launched to give orientation a central role”, Valditara said again to Everyone in class are Radio Rai 1. “Unfortunately we have inherited a disastrous situation, there is a situation of considerable delay with respect to the issuing of the necessary decrees within the time required by the EU”. The minister then spoke of the importance of professional technical institutes, “they are the backbone for building a supply chain that gives a perspective to those who choose the professional school, which cannot have the only outlet in the world of work but must continue in an identical path with respect to the university model, as happens in Germany “. “We must, together with the issue of recruitment, initiate a major reform of technical education which will be central to us, a great challenge”.