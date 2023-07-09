Thousands of Citizens Join the PLD in March for Hope Through the Streets of the Capital

Title: Thousands of Citizens Join Dominican Liberation Party’s “March for Hope” in the Capital

Subtitle: Former President Danilo Medina Leads Purple and Yellow Supporters

[City], Dominican Republic – Thousands of citizens flooded the streets of the Dominican capital today in response to the call of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) for their “March for Hope” demonstration. The vibrant march, characterized by the enthusiastic chants of “E’ pa’ fuera que van” (Time to go), aimed to address national issues and rally support for the party’s presidential candidate, Abel Martinez.

Led by former President of the Republic Danilo Medina, who is also the current president of the PLD, the march started on Duarte avenue and made its way through the city center. Alongside Medina were former presidential candidates Margarita Cedeño, Karen Ricardo, and Francisco Domínguez Brito, as well as other important leaders of the political group.

Throughout the march, peledeístas, as the PLD’s supporters are known, chanted slogans and songs that highlighted the growing cost of living and the perceived inefficiency of the current government in addressing national problems. The demonstration served as a platform for citizens to voice their concerns and show their unwavering support for the PLD’s vision for the country’s future.

The “March for Hope” culminated on George Washington Avenue, after a north-south route that attracted the attention of onlookers and passersby. The peaceful and energetic atmosphere of the march conveyed a unified message of optimism and determination.

The PLD’s “March for Hope” demonstrated the party’s ability to mobilize and engage citizens in an effort to bring about positive change. As the political landscape in the Dominican Republic continues to evolve, the PLD remains a significant force, harnessing the support of thousands who believe in their vision for a better future.

