Three American women missing in Mexico

Three American women missing in Mexico

The missing women crossed the border in a car and since then all trace of them has been lost.

American police have confirmed that three American women are missing in Mexico after they crossed the US-Mexico border in Texas more than two weeks ago. Marina Perez Rios (48)her sister Martiza Trinidad Perez Rios (47) and their friend Dora Alisia Servantes Saenz (53) they came to Mexico on February 24, said Roel Bermea, chief of police in the Texas town of Penitas.

Three women headed to the town of Montemorelos in the Mexican state of Nuevo León to sell clothes at a market. The market is located about a 3-hour drive south of the US border. Marina’s husband called the women all weekend, but since he was unable to establish contact with them, he turned to the investigators for help, writes CNN.

After not hearing from them until Monday, he turned to investigators for help, according to authorities. It was established that the missing women crossed the border in a car. A spokesman for the US State Department said it was “aware of reports of three US citizens missing in Mexico”.

“The Department of State has no higher priority than the well-being and safety of American citizens abroad. We stand ready to provide appropriate assistance to US citizens in need and their families. When an American citizen goes missing, we work closely with local authorities as they conduct their search efforts and share information with the families as much as we can,” he said.

