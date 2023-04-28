Tijana Ajfon defends and does not condemn Maja Marinković Entertainment

Tijana Ajfon defended her friend Maja Marinković after she started a relationship with Zvezdan Slavnić in Zadruza.

Source: Kurir/Damir Dervišagić/YouTube/screenshot/Zadruga Official

One of those who are knew that this would happen at some point, and so did the Tiana iPhonewho defended her friend in the show “Puls of Serbia” on Kurir TV, stating that she had done nothing wrong.

“Maja is Maja. She is not married, she has no children. Many female singers married with two daughters caused much bigger problems. So, what did Maja do wrong? Zvezdan is in a relationship, wow, she made out with him. Well, she didn’t drag him and force him. It takes two to cheat and relationships, too. It’s not her fault. First, the man cheated on his wife, also, he was in a relationship. So it’s not her fault, it’s his fault, she’s free and can do whatever she wants“, believes Ajfonka.



“I know Maja personally, and how she liked several single men this summer. The fact that the last two busy men, Peca and Zvezdan, took care of her…“, she said, but she forgot to mention Janjuš: “Well, well, that was before. All that is good, God the father cannot tear apart. That’s what she herself says, that it was all right not even ten Mayans could tear it apart“.

And when asked by the presenter how long she thinks Maja and Zvezdan’s relationship will last, she answered: “Until the first full moon. Knowing her how she burns and it’s better that way, let her fight until she gets out. Because after us, when he comes out, the sea and swimming pools and boats are waiting for us…”.

02:41 “MAY WILL CROSS THE STAR COURSE OF THE FULL MOON!” Tijana Ifon hit Slavnić: It’s not her fault, HE’S THE ONE WHO DECEIVED Source: Kurir television Source: Kurir television

Maja’s father, Radomir Taki Marinković, is the same evening she is Maja was intimate with Zvezdana for the first time, celebrated her birthday and gathered the most popular domestic starlets, who seemed to be competing to come with the least amount of clothes on, and Tijana was also present.

