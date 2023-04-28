The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: the new trailer asks us to dive into the unknown

Nintendo of America has released a new trailer Of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdomthe highly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive coming May 2, 2023. This footage is titled “Dive into the Unknown”, or “Dive into the unknown“.

The video is mostly made up of sequences already presented in other trailers, but that doesn’t make it unpleasant to watch. It is a mix of sequences of gameplay, gameplay footage, and cinematic presentations of battles. It is in short a way to understand what the atmosphere of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is in 60 seconds.

Recall that The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to Breath of the Wild, originally born as a sort of DLC then evolved into a complete game. There are multiple novelty in this chapter, which will propose the basic map of the previous game (with the necessary modifications) plus a series of floating islands that will create a second region to explore. To do this, however, we will have to take advantage of a whole series of new powers, such as the possibility of making objects go back in time, perfect for using a piece of island that fell from the sky as an elevator, making it fly back to the sky while we are there above.

We can then too connect specific objects to each other to create means of movement, through a new technology that allows you to move on land, in water and in the air, if we have the necessary components and above all the necessary creativity. Furthermore, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom also allows us to fuse certain materials with our weapons, to make them stronger or add special functions, such as a smoke effect to our shield if we use a certain mushroom. Essentially, creativity will be central to this game.

While waiting for the release, we leave you with our very recent test of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.