Tijana Kadović is expecting a baby Fun

The participants of the “Zvezde Granda” competition predicted a top career, but she went underground, and now she surprised everyone with news.

Izvor: YouTube/ Grand Online /printscreen

A singer Tijana Kadović the public got to know when she came to the “Zvezde Granda” competition with a private camper and personal security. She was predicted to have a very successful career, and Saša Popović also praised her, who said “she will be the biggest star to come out of this competition”. however, after she was eliminated just before the finals, she went underground.

“I don’t see room for expectations that after that (prim.aut. spectacular participation in the mentioned music talent show program) I will do something predictable and boring. I’m not in a hurry. I’m not afraid of transience. My next appearance will certainly ‘raise dust’, whenever that may be. For many, if not to say, the majority of the contestants, ‘Zvezde Granda’ provided a ‘piece of bread’, and they did not have the conditions to choose when, what and how they would do it. I came to that show for cookies,” said Tijana once, and now really “dusted up” when she discovered she was in a different state.

To the surprise of many, Tijana published a video on social networks where she is not very active, which shows that she is pregnant. As she stated, she is in the 38th week of pregnancy and is counting down to the birth.

The most controversial Zvezda Granda had a conflict with a member of the jury during the competition Marijom Šerifović. At one point, Marija, for whom Tijana was obviously not the most sympathetic contestant, asked her, “Tell me, please, what is this circus for?”.

Tijana once spoke about this as well why did she come to the filming location surrounded by security – “Many people condemned me for coming with security to the filming. My colleagues were envious and told me that some members of the jury did not like me. Due to the stress, she gained 20 kilograms and that’s why my health was in jeopardy. I think I was kicked out of the competition unfairly, I was telling the truth all along. I deserved to go through and win. As a competitor, I would never appear again, but it is possible as a jury,” she once admitted to the local media.

