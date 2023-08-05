Home » TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari and his mother guilty of having two 20-year-olds killed in an accident
TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari and his mother guilty of having two 20-year-olds killed in an accident

TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari and his mother guilty of having two 20-year-olds killed in an accident

LONDON A very young British Tiktok influencer and her mother were found guilty of murdering two 21-year-olds. The macabre story comes from Stoke-on-Trent, in the Midlands in central England, and has even more disturbing details.

Mahek Bukhari and his mother Ansreen will know the worth at the end of the month. But in the meantime, the Leicester judges ruled that it was the two of them who had two very young people, Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, killed on 11 February 2022.

According to the reconstruction of the investigators, the 21-year-old Hussain had blackmailed mother and daughter by threatening to make public some videos of sex scenes with the 46-year-old Ansreen, with whom he was in a relationship.

