ROMA – The government is trying to reform the taxi sector with a decree law that will be approved in the Council of Ministers on Mondaylast before the summer break.

The text – now ready – leaves many doubts open. In theory, this decree aims to guarantee up to 20% more licenses in large cities. But the ball remains firmly in the hands of the current taxi drivers who will have a say in the operation of the new licenses issued.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook