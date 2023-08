From the measures on expensive flights to those to increase the offer of the taxi service, from the safety of roads, bridges and viaducts to the reconstruction after the recent floods. The decree law ‘Assets and investments’ expected, Monday in the cabinet, according to a draft of the provision, is presented as an omnibus of 24 articles, including the extension until 31 October 2024 of the CIGS for Alitalia workers.

