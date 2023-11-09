Home » TIM announces the closure of the Banco TIM and TIM Automatica top-up services
TIM announces the closure of the Banco TIM and TIM Automatica top-up services

Tim announced that, starting next December 15thboth the BancoTIM service and Automatic TIM. The operator has decided to close these services to “allow the technological evolution of the systems”. From December the Smart Voice service with Google will also be closed. In recent months the TIMMUSIC service was closed.

TIM AND TIM AUTOMATICA CLOSE

The BancoTIM service it allowed you to top up the prepaid line as needed by calling or sending an SMS to 40916, debiting the amount from your bank or postal account. The service could be activated at the Postamat branches of the Italian Post Office and ATMs of authorized credit institutions, by choosing a PIN code for the top-up request to 40916.

The Automatic TIM service it provided for the automatic delivery of a top-up with a cut and frequency chosen during activation; the chosen amount was disbursed every time the remaining credit on the prepaid card fell below 5 Euros (including VAT) with a pre-established minimum time interval between one top-up and another. The service could be activated at the ATMs of authorized credit institutions or via credit card for authorized circuits.

TIM AUTOMATIC RECHARGE

However, all other usual charging methods remain available to users, including the free service TIM Automatic Recharge which provides for the automatic disbursement of a top-up, charging the cost to the credit card, upon renewal of an offerwithin the previous 24 hours, or when the remaining credit falls below a preset threshold. The service can be deactivated for free at any time.

