TIM closes the Voce Smart service with Google: stop from December

A few more months, then TIM Voce Smart with Google it will no longer be available. The Italian operator, engaged in negotiations with Kkr and with the State for the sale of the business branch that owns the network infrastructure, NetCo, has evidently not found the desired approval by users for the service in collaboration with Google, That from next December 5th it will be closed.

Starting from 05/12/2023 – reads a brief note that appeared today on the operator’s portal – the TIM Voce Smart with Google service will be closed, therefore it can no longer be used to make calls from a TIM fixed and mobile number via device Google Smart Speakers.

The TIM Voice Smart service with Google was launched at the end of 2020. It has offered and will continue to offer customers with a fiber connection, albeit for a short time yet, the opportunity to make and receive free calls using the Google Nest range of smart speakers and displaysusing the TIM fixed line number.

Simply associate your home line with the Google Nest Mini or Nest Hub and with a voice command, make and receive calls to and from any landline or mobile number. For start the call suffice it to say “Hey Google, call Dude”, pronouncing the name of any contact stored in the Gmail address book or to be searched on Google, if it is a commercial activity; For answer a call just a simple “Hey Google, take the call.”

From the beginning of December, TIM Voice Smart with Google will no longer be active.