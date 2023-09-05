US Open: Djokovic is not naked

US Open

Favorite Novak Djokovic is in the semifinals of the US Open for the 13th time. The 36-year-old Serb ended the hopes of American Taylor Fritz on Tuesday and clearly won 6:1 6:4 6:4 in 2:35 hours. Djokovic is only two wins away from his 24th triumph in a Grand Slam tournament in New York.



05.09.2023 22.46

Online since today, 10:46 p.m

In the semi-finals he meets the winner of the game between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton and thus again with an American. For Fritz it was the eighth defeat in the eighth duel with the Serbian superstar. Before the quarter-finals, the number ninth-seeded US professional had not lost a set during the tournament and only lost his serve once.

In the first set alone, Djokovic managed three breaks against the crowd favorite. In the third round, the second in the world rankings, who will take over the top position again after the tournament, wobbled several times, but in the end prevailed confidently.

With his 47th semi-final in a Grand Slam tournament, Djokovic now secured this record alone and is now ahead of Swiss Roger Federer. He is the oldest US Open semifinalist since Jimmy Connors (39) 32 years ago.

Gauff outclasses Ostapenko

In the women’s category, crowd favorite Coco Gauff reached the semifinals at the US Open for the first time and can dream of a premiere triumph in a Grand Slam tournament. The 19-year-old American outclassed Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko 6-0 6-2 in just 68 minutes in the round of the top eight on Tuesday. In the semifinals, Gauff meets the winner of the game between French Open finalist Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic and Sorana Cirstea from Romania.

“It feels great, I’m so happy. Last year I lost in the quarterfinals, this time I really wanted to make it,” said Gauff and spoke about the special challenge against Ostapenko. “It didn’t feel comfortable the whole match, even at match point.”

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch Gauff reached the semifinals in New York for the first time

Ostapenko faulty

Former French Open champion Ostapenko defeated defending champion Iga Swiatek in the round of 16 with her powerful attacking game, causing the Polish woman to lose her top position in the world rankings after the tournament. But nothing went together against Gauff. In the first round, the 26-year-old only scored seven points and made 15 avoidable errors. After only 20 minutes, Gauff got the opening sentence.

Ostapenko then got into the game a little better, but kept looking at her supporters in the stands with a mixture of frustration and desperation. Gauff continued to use the weaknesses of her fickle opponent and was allowed to celebrate after just over an hour.

US Open in New York

(USA, $65 million, hard)

men’s singles

Quarter-final table: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Alexander Zverev (GER/12) -:- -:- -:- Andrej Rublew (RUS/8) Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) -:- -:- -:- Frances Tiafoe (USA/10) Ben Shelton (USA) -:- -:- -:- Novak Djokovic (SRB/2) Taylor Fritz (USA/9) 6:1 6:4 6:4

Ladies Singles

Viertelfinal-Tableau: Coco Gauff (USA/6) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT/20) 6:0 6:2 Karolina Muchova (CZE/10) Sorana Cirstea (ROU/30) -:- -:- Marketa Vondrousova (CZE/9 ) Madison Keys (USA/17) -:- -:- Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) Zheng Qinwen (CHN/23) -:- -:-