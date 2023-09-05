Home » Alsterschwimmhalle fills 50-meter pool – opening in November | > – News
Status: 05.09.2023 12:40 p.m

“Water on!” is the motto in the Alster swimming pool. After more than three years of renovation, the reopening of the largest swimming pool in Hamburg is getting closer. On Tuesday morning, the tap was turned on in the large 50-meter pool.

After three years of construction work, the Hamburg Alster swimming pool will start regular operations on November 27th. The last pool, the 50-meter sports pool, was already filled with water on Tuesday. The pool should be full within the next ten days, explained project manager Ingo Schütz. A total of 4.5 million liters of water are to flow for this purpose.

Five pools and a ten meter diving board

From November, the indoor swimming pool in Hohenfelde will once again invite visitors to swim with five pools and a ten-metre diving board. In addition, the dry training area has been significantly enlarged. There were major structural challenges during the renovation of the listed building. Both the ten-meter diving board and the characteristic roof shape had to be retained.

Other indoor and outdoor work

There is still work to be done inside and outside until the reopening. In future, visitors will also be able to use the underground car park under the hall.

Further information

Hamburg’s largest swimming pool is currently being renovated. According to Baederland, the construction work is on schedule. The reopening is planned for the end of 2023. (01/11/2023) more

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | 05.09.2023 | 11:12 a.m

