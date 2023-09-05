Ndrangheta Fugitive Arrested in Germany: From Fitness Instructor to Captive Criminal

Create a news article using this content

The ‘Ndrangheta fugitive arrested yesterday in Germany worked as a fitness instructor in a hotel under an assumed name. Valerio Salvatore Crivello was wanted for a life sentence for murder and wanted since he escaped from house arrest with an electronic bracelet. The Schleswig-Holstein prosecutor’s office is now evaluating Crivello’s extradition to Italy, who is currently in prison. The 44-year-old comes from the municipality of Scorzè near Venice. Crivello was identified in Keitum in Germany, in a joint operation between the Federal Office of the German Criminal Police (Bka) and the Investigative Unit of the Operational Department of the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri of Venice in collaboration with the International Police Cooperation Service ( Scip) Unit I-Can.

The man, the carabinieri report, is believed to be linked to the ‘Ndrangheta gang Scofano-Martella-La Rosa di Paola (Cosenza) and was wanted since November 2020, when he escaped the arrest issued by the general prosecutor of the Republic at the Court of ‘Appeal by Catanzaro following the final sentence to life imprisonment, with daytime isolation for two months, for the murder aggravated by the mafia method of Pietro Serpa, committed on May 27, 2003 in Paola (Cosenza). Crivello had managed to escape arrest, escaping from his parents’ home in Scorzè (Venice), where he was under house arrest with an electronic bracelet, awaiting the final sentence.

Hence a manhunt that lasted almost three years, during which the fugitive was sought in Italy and, after suspicions that he had fled abroad, also internationally. The identification, identification and subsequent capture come at the end of an intense info-investigative activity, which began in the same month of November 2020 by the Carabinieri of the Venice Investigation Unit, during which it emerged that the fugitive had found refuge , under a false identity, on the island of Sylt, on the border between Germany and Denmark.